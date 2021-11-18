Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from November 19 to 26.

Friday, 19 November

Hail to the Prince, and to the Principality!

Take advantage of the traditional public holiday to stroll around the streets of the Principality. They are decked out with red and white flags, and the mood is festive. A real display. It’s Monaco’s National Day after all!

Prince’s Day

Principality of Monaco

Friday November 19

Saturday, November 20

Bicycles for 11,000 euros

Quite the price tag for a bike! Even if you can’t afford these luxury bicycles, Maison Tamboite’s “Paris-Monaco” exhibition lets you look at them up close, and even try them out … Or perhaps order one, budget permitting! Starting price: 11,000 euros.

Paris-Monaco

Maison Casamanara, 24 avenue Princesse Grace

Until 25 November

More details

Sunday, 21 November

Work up a sweat for a good cause

Head for Fontvieille for the last day of No Finish Line, the charity event for Children & Future. Target record: 400,000 kilometres. Whether you run or walk, in Monaco or elsewhere, each kilometre covered is worth one euro to the charity. So, no stopping, let’s give it our all until the end!

No Finish Line

Fontvieille

Until Sunday 21 November at 2 p.m.

More info

Monday, 22 November

One day, one chef, one anti-waste recipe

For day 1 of European Waste Reduction Week, Chef Patrick Mesiano of the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo shares his recipe for French toast brioche, orchard style, which you can taste at the Oceanographic Museum. The “One Day, One Chef, One Anti-Waste Recipe” event will feature a succession of chefs from the Principality, including Marcel Ravin.

1 day, 1 chef, 1 anti-waste recipe

Musée Océanographique

22 to 26 November

More details

Tuesday, 23 November

All that jazz

The Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival kicks off this Tuesday, with the Avishai Cohen Trio in concert. Their bass, drums and piano will guarantee a very jazzy evening at the Garnier opera house.

Monte-Carlo Jazz festival

Opéra Garnier

Tuesday 23 November at 8 p.m.

More details

Wednesday, 24 November

3.5 tonnes of waste in one summer

Another event as part of the European Week for Waste Reduction, which is a major concern in the Principality: the Maison des Associations lends its stage to the explorer Anaëlle Marot. The show is light-hearted ofr such a serious issue. Anaëlle talks about her ‘Projet Azur’ journey during the summer of 2020, when she travelled 1,000 kilometres by bike and kayak in the Mediterranean to organise garbage collections on the beaches and in the water. In total, Anaëlle Marot collected no less than 3.5 tonnes of waste.

Tout sur ma mer

At ‘Casa d’i Soci,’ maison des associations

Wednesday, 24 November at 6.30 p.m.

More details

Thursday, 25 November

Taking action for the most underprivileged

The ‘Semeurs d’Espoir’ (Sowers of Hope) charitable organisation will be at the Condamine Market on Thursday and Friday. Gloves, hats, scarves and sneakers will be collected, which the association will then redistribute to the most needy. Only donations in very good condition can be accepted.

Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco

La Condamine market

25 and 26 November from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

More details