Having started in 13th place on the grid, the Monegasque driver managed to claw back several places to finish 8th in the Grand Prix in Qatar.

Charles Leclerc was unhappy with his place on the grid after a disappointing qualifying session, but recovered perfectly this Sunday to pull off yet another top 10 finish, just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

After several consecutive top 5 Grand Prix finishes, the Monegasque driver was less successful in Qatar. However with only two races until the end of the championship, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, 152 points) is still neck and neck with Lando Norris (McLaren, 153 points) for fifth place.

Hamilton-Verstappen – suspense guaranteed

As for Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull), they went head to head once again. And like last week in Brazil, it was the Briton who won ahead of the Dutchman.

The seven-time world champion is still behind Verstappen in the rankings (351.5 points against 343.5 points), but the gap continues to narrow between the two drivers. The next race is on December 5 in Saudi Arabia.