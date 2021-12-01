The estate of the famous couturier Karl Lagerfeld, who died on February 19, 2019, will be auctioned from December 3 to 5 at One Monte-Carlo.

After his incredible villa was put up for rent, it is now time for Karl Lagerfeld’s possessions to find a buyer. Announced at the beginning of the year, a large auction is being held on Friday December 3 at One Monte-Carlo, attracting the cream of design and art enthusiasts.

Furniture, decorative objects, works of art, clothing, accessories … A thousand lots, all of which belonged to Karl Lagerfeld, will be up for auction during the sale. They come from his various residences, in particular from his apartment at Millefiori in Monaco and from the castle at Louveciennes in France. Two further auction sessions are planned, in Paris and Cologne.

Lots that are as diverse as they are luxurious

Sotheby’s is handling this obviously eagerly awaited auction in Monaco. Silverware, precious objects, household linens and luxury luggage are among the lots. On the furniture side, there are around forty pieces by Louis Süe and André Mare.

The star of the show? A portrait of Karl Lagerfeld, painted by Takashi Murakami and estimated at between 80,000 and 120,000 euros! It is also said that a portrait of Choupette, the fashion designer’s beloved cat, could do very well at auction … Karl Lagerfeld’s Zénith aluminium armchair is estimated at between 40,000 and 60,000 euros.