











Sotheby's auction house will be putting art and furnishings belonging to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld under the hammer later this year. It looks set to be a memorable occasion!

Two years after the passing of talented fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Sotheby’s auction house has announced they will be putting items from his residence up for sale next autumn. Sotheby’s have been entrusted with the task of valuing collections in the German-born artist’s eight properties in France and Monaco. After two months of evaluations, items will be sent under the hammer in the Principality.

An auction to be remembered

“The auction will pay tribute to this incredible creator, an unforgettable name in fashion and the arts,” explained Pierre Mothes, Vice-President of Sotheby’s France. It feels a fitting tribute to the designer, as Karl Lagerfeld was an avid collector and often attended the latest auctions.

In the early 2000s, some of Karl Lagerfeld’s art collections and furnishings went up for sale in what was an exceptional auction. Earlier he commissioned Christie’s to sell items from his villa La Vigie, located in Rocquebrune-Cap-Martin. As well as this, in 2003, Sotheby’s organised for some furniture and Art déco pieces belonging to the late designer to be sold. The sales totalled almost seven million euros.

