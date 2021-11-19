Villa La Vigie, Karl Lagerfeld’s summer residence, is now available for rent for those who wish to spend a dream holiday there.

“It’s one of the most prestigious on the Riviera” Aurielle Lepercq of Edge Retreats told Mansion Global. The Villa La Vigie is now available for people who wish to stay there. It belonged to the famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on February 19, 2019.

Mansion Global disclosed the price of an overnight stay: it will cost you between 15,000 euros (17,388 US dollars) and 45,000 euros (52,165 US dollars) in high season. Certainly, the price tag may prevent some holidaymakers from staying at the villa, which is famous for “its history, its architecture, its exquisite decor and its prime location”, as Aurielle Lepercq points out.

A stunning property

If a stay at La Villa La Vigie is so expensive, it is because of the sheer magnificence and luxury of the property. Built in 1902, the Belle Époque-style mansion was completely renovated by Karl Lagerfeld in 1988. Its 237 square metre terrace overlooks the Mediterranean, a view that never gets old…

La Vigie has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a billiard room, for a total area of 600 square metres. Its interior is remarkable for the beauty of its period moldings and columns. Note: a stay in the villa also includes access to the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel (swimming pool, restaurants, private tent lounge on the beach, etc.).

