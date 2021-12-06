Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from December 3 to 10.
Friday, 3 December
A cultural outing
Jean-Pierre Debernardi, president of the Art Photo Monaco association, presents the exhibition “La montage retrouvée” (The mountain rediscovered) at the Galerie des Pêcheurs. On display are photographs of landscapes ravaged by storm Alex, to show the resilience of nature and send a message of hope to people.
La montagne retrouvée
Galerie des Pêcheurs
Until 2 January 2022
Saturday, December 4
Red and white weekend
The colours of Monaco… and Japan! Tea, sake and sakura are in the spotlight all weekend at the Grimaldi Forum for the Made in Japan trade fair.
Made in Japan
Grimaldi Forum – Diaghilev Sud Hall
December 3 to 5
Sunday, December 5
Organise reducing your waste
Take advantage of a quiet moment to organise a plan of attack for reducing your daily waste. To help you, Monaco Tribune readers have shared their top tips. Good practices to inspire you!
Reducing waste
An everyday habit
Monday, Décembre 6
Buy a red foam ball
For the 17th Monegasque Red Nose Day, buy a foam ball for 2 euros and put it on your vehicle. Car, bike or scooter, whatever your means of locomotion! The action is in favour of Les Enfants de Frankie, a charity that helps sick and disadvantaged children in Monaco and the PACA region.
17e Monaco Red Nose Day
Monaco Principality
Monday, December 6
Tuesday, Décember 7
Christmas shopping at Bazar Picco
Our journalist Benoit takes you to Bazar Picco, where you can choose from Christmas wreaths, miniature rides and santons to garnish your cribs and Christmas trees. A plus point for the santons: they are made in Provence.
Bazar Picco
22 Avenue Saint-Charles
Monday to Saturday
Wednesday, December 8
Family Fun at the Forum
Children will be able to follow in the pawprints of the Paw Patrol in this show at the Grimaldi Forum. An interactive adventure will take them to the iconic locations in the series: The Great Valley, the Control Tower, Madame Yumi’s farm, Seal Island and Jake’s mountain.
Pat’ Patrouille
Grimaldi Forum
Wednesday December 8 at 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Thursday, December 9
Truffle time!
Can’t be found? Not if you’re Briatore! Alba truffles, almost impossible to find this year, have arrived at Flavio Briatore’s Cipriani restaurant. Fine food lovers will be pleased to hear it!
Cipriani Monte Carlo
1 Avenue Princesse Grace
Every day except Tuesdays
