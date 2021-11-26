For European Week for Waste Reduction, we asked our readers to share their tips for helping to preserve the environment.

Although the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) ends on Sunday, November 28, this environmentally-friendly and socially responsible action needs to carry on for the rest of the year. Our readers can testify to this, and they each have their own methods for getting rid of packaging and other waste, which represents an average of 590 kg per year per person in France.

This year again, the Principality played its part through many actions, but Monegasques and residents are also doing their bit.

For one mother, who contacted us on Facebook, reducing household waste naturally starts with sorting: “that’s basic, but then there are batteries, light bulbs and medicines that need recycled in a specific way! I’m always on the hunt for mistakes in the bin, which are usually made by my husband who never tires of watching me go through our rubbish! We cliiink our glass, in fact our son was the best cliiinker in Monaco last year for his school. Recently, we started using refillable household products so no more buying bottles, no more window cleaning liquid, we have reusable wipes that last for 10 years! (…) No more vacuum-packed salads, vegetables are bought in season and from a producer from the region. We still have a way to go but we’re trying to be like the hummingbird, and do our part.”

“We try to use products without containers”

And for this second Internet user, “doing your part” is easy in Monaco: “Sorting, slow fashion, donations, compost… I’m up for everything! With all the resources put in place in Monaco, it is easy to be eco-responsible, so why not do it ?!”

Sandrine also applauds the Principality’s scheme: “The CLIIINK application for recycling glass: there are lots of terminals in Monaco. Each recycled bottle = 1 point, then the site gives reductions in lots of shops. I use the TOO GOOD TO GO app as well as ECOSLOWASTING (the unsold items of the day). At the supermarket I buy pasta, rice, cereals in bulk then I store them in airtight glass jars. Also I sort the paper / plastic and cardboard packaging into the different bins.”

For Hilary, on the other hand, sorting and reducing her waste has become more complicated since, “the newspaper and cardboard bin near [her] home was removed; [she doesn’t] know where to drop them off.”

So, if there aren’t enough bins, some users simply prefer to limit the use of disposable containers, like Véronique: “We try to use products without containers (soaps, shampoos, etc.) or that are reusable (fabric bags, stainless steel bottles. …) And we try not to overbuy so as not to waste. »

And for all those who do not know how to go about it, Monaco is helping the population to move towards “Zero waste”, thanks to its National Pact for Energy Transition.

