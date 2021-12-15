The Sovereign sent an official message to the American president.

Prince Albert II sent a message of solidarity to Joe Biden this Wednesday, following the natural disaster that devastated the United States on 10 December.

“Deeply moved by the devastating tornado outbreak that ripped across six states last week-end, it is with great sadness that I have recently heard of the death toll confirmed in Kentucky alone after the massive twister, part of a powerful storm system that tore across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In these tragic circumstances allow me, along with my family and the population of Monaco, to express our support and compassion to the injured, the homeless and the many that had to be evacuated. May I also salute the massive recovery efforts undergone across the central and southern regions by the National Guard. Let me assure you, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.”

The tornado may have touched down for nearly 400 kilometres, compared to the average distance of six kilometres. More than 80 people were killed in the disaster. President Joe Biden called this storm “an unimaginable tragedy”.

