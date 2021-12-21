Both exhibitions will run until May 2022.

Why not take advantage of the Christmas holidays to take in some artistic culture? The Principality is currently hosting two exhibitions: “Monaco-Alexandria, the great detour – World-Capitals and cosmopolitan surrealism” and “Tremblings – Recent acquisitions by the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco”. Both can be seen at the New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM).

The first will run until May 2, at the Villa Sauber. More than 300 pieces are on display, witnessing the little-known links between the Principality and the Egyptian city in the twentieth century. The exhibition showcases various painters, philosophers, writers, poets and decorators who “embody a desire for fulfilment between fluid and cross-border worlds; beyond the rise of nationalisms and fascisms”as well as long-marginalised female figures.

The second runs until May 15 at Villa Paloma. The contemporary works of seventeen living artists, including nine women and twelve different nationalities, are exhibited. Videos, sculptures, paintings and photographs fit the definition of the idea of trembling which, according to the poet Édouard Glissant “unites us in absolute diversity, in a whirlwind of encounters”.

Open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free entry every Sunday