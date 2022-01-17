The Formula 3 adventure is set to continue next season for the Italian team and the Monegasque driver.

Arthur Leclerc is getting ready to compete in his second consecutive season in F3. And Charles Leclerc’s younger brother and the Italian team Prema Racing have confirmed their partnership for the coming season.

After a promising 2020 season in Regional Formula 3, coming 3rd in the championship, Arthur Leclerc had a more difficult 2021. The Monegasque driver finished his first international season in 10th place in the standings, with two great victories, at Castellet (France) and Zandvoort (Netherlands).

Sights set on F2 the following season

“I am very happy to announce that I will continue to work with Prema Racing for the 2022 FIA F3 season. Last year we did a great job and 2022 will give us the opportunity to put everything together. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Rene Rosin, Team Principal at the Prema stable, made no secret of his satisfaction at keeping the 21-year-old driver on board. “It’s great to continue our partnership with Arthur. I am sure he will capitalise on the progress he made in 2021, when he showed he has the potential to compete at the top level.”

The season kicks off in Bahrain on March 20.