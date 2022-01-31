The measure will remain in force until March 4.

The fight against Covid continues. With no fewer than 125 new positive cases detected in the Principality this weekend, Monaco continues to reinforce its measures to limit the spread of the virus. The Prince’s Government also announced the death of a 90-year-old resident on Sunday, the 47th person not to have survived Covid. More than 8,000 people have been infected in the Principality since the start of the health crisis,.

At present, 87 people are being cared for at the CHPG, including two in intensive care. In the Alpes-Maritimes, the health situation is very alarming, with an estimated incidence rate of more than 3,600 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants according to the covidtracker website. A significantly higher incidence rate than in Monaco, where it is approximately 2,200 cases.

In order to limit new contaminations, the Prince’s Government issued a press release on Saturday, January 29, announcing the extension of remote working until March 4, in those public and private sectors where physical presence can be avoided. Breaks at work between maskless colleagues also remain prohibited. The recently reinstated economic support measures will remain in place for the month of February. At present, more than 1,000 companies and 10,000 employees are working remotely, according to the Department of Employment.

The Prince’s Government has also renewed its appeal to vaccinate, “the most effective solution for protecting yourself and others.”