The Monaco Red Touch Challenge is aimed at 16-year olds who have a community-oriented project within the Principality.

The Monaco Red Cross is supporting solidarity actions! For the very first time, their Pôle Jeunesse (Youth Department) is organising the Monaco Red Touch Challenge: a competition aimed at people aged sixteen and over, who wish to develop their own project in Monaco.

The project must focus on one of the following three themes: the environment, education or helping vulnerable people in the Principality. Participants can enter alone or in groups of up to four people and must choose a team name and their theme.

2 000 euros to be won

Some candidates have already had the opportunity of taking part in coaching workshops, organised by the Monaco Red Cross to support and guide them in their projects, and to prepare them for the oral presentation scheduled for 28 February.

The candidates will have to pitch their idea to a jury of five people, who will select the top two.

The winning team will receive the sum of 2,000 euros from the Monaco Red Cross. The runner-up will receive 1,000 euros from the Sancta Devota Foundation, a partner for this first edition. These two generous contributions should help bring the selected projects to life.

To participate, candidates must prepare a full visual presentation of their proposal and send it by email before 13 February 2022 to: jeunesse@croix-rouge.mc.

Plus d’infos