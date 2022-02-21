The Société des Bains de Mer is currently recruiting 700 seasonal workers for the April-October period. Sophie Vincent, Director of Human Resources for the SBM group, shares advice for anyone looking for a job in Monaco for the summer.

Which professions are hiring?

With its four hotels, thirty restaurants and bars, bathing area, marine spas and casinos, the Société des Bains de Mer is currently recruiting in a wide variety of fields. “At SBM we are fortunate to have a multitude of professions, which allows us to broaden our search range,” explains Sophie Vincent, adding that contract duration can be adjusted to suit candidates’ availability.

Three main sectors are concerned, with a non-exhaustive list of positions to fill:

Catering : kitchen workers, waiters, bartenders, cooks

: kitchen workers, waiters, bartenders, cooks Accommodation : maids and valets, doormen, receptionists, room service employees, porters

: maids and valets, doormen, receptionists, room service employees, porters Beach and well-being: lifeguards, qualified activity leaders for children’s clubs, sports coaches, reception staff

Do applicants need experience?

Entry-level profiles are accepted, depending on the position, but one aspect will be paramount in the selection of candidates: “we attach great importance to interpersonal skills. We have a very demanding clientele, an international clientele. Someone who does not necessarily have the technical skills, but who has an attitude of excellence, of empathy, who knows how to express themselves well, who is well turned out and who maybe speaks one or two foreign languages, can be trained.”

So anyone who is keen, and aware of this notion of interpersonal skills, can try their luck, from the age of 18 up. There is no upper age limit. All nationalities are welcome, although fluency in French is important for most positions. “Monaco is cosmopolitan, so our employees can be too”, comments Sophie Vincent.

We had two recruitment sessions in December, and a third one is being run this Saturday, February 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at One Monte-Carlo. “The objective is to anticipate all our recruitment needs for the season, through direct interviews. The managers will be on hand that day to meet the candidates”, Sophie Vincent points out.

For the interview to be a success, a CV, cover letter and professional attire are essential: “This is the first contact they will have with us, and we already require this from them. They are applying for luxury establishments, so dress and attitude are going to be important. You have to demonstrate your motivation, and keep in mind that these are demanding jobs, which require stamina. These are jobs where you are not necessarily free at the weekend or in the evening.”

For those who will not be able to attend the session on 26 February, it is possible to apply directly by sending a CV and cover letter to recrutement@sbm.mc.

Why should applicants choose SBM?

As you can appreciate, applying to the Société des Bains de Mer requires a certain sense of excellence. But beyond the challenges, these professions also offer a great reward, according to Sophie Vincent: “The Société des Bains de Mer is a very good business card. It’s a great addition to a CV! Seasonal workers with whom things have gone well can also be recalled for the following season, or even hired on a year-round basis depending on availability.(…) It’s a wonderful company, where there is much to gain in terms of learning and experience, but these are also very demanding positions that require employees to stay focused. »