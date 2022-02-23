The Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM) is looking for volunteers who would like to be part of the organisation of these world-renowned events.

How would you like to take care of the security and organisation of the 5th Monaco E-Prix (30 April), 13th Monaco Historic Grand Prix (13 to 15 May), and 79th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix (26 to 29 May)? We explain how to apply to become an inspector (tickets, information, customers…) or an usher.

What conditions apply?

You must be between 18 and 60 years old, be in good physical condition, speak and understand French, be domiciled in the Principality or neighbouring municipalities, and have a full vaccination pass.

You undertake to have a professional and courteous attitude, to be present throughout the days on which you agree to take part, and to wear the complete inspectors’ and/or ushers’ outfit (2022 vest, ACM logo cap, ear plugs, mask).

Are you up for the adventure? You can sign up online on the Automobile Club de Monaco’s official website.

While these are not paid positions, the ACM will contribute to your travel and meal expenses.