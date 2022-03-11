The new ambassadors presented their Letters of Credence to Prince Albert II on Tuesday 8 March.

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, recently appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, then met with the four new accredited ambassadors over a lunch at the Hermitage Hotel:

H.E. Ms Gillian Elizabeth Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia, who served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations from 2015 to 2019.

H.E. Mr Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary, who was appointed President of the Hungarian Red Cross from 2004 to 2012, then Ambassador of Hungary in Paris in 2020.

H.E. Mr Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt, appointed Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Egypt to UNESCO in 2020.

H.E. Mr Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Permanent Delegate of Ukraine to UNESCO since 2020.

Isabelle Berro-Amadei and the diplomats discussed the Ukrainian conflict during the meeting. The Monegasque authorities renewed their support for the Ukrainian population, reaffirming that, the Principality has been calling for the respect of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, since 2014.