The prestigious establishment will open its doors on April 15.

The triple-starred chef Yannick Alléno’s brasserie-style restaurant will open in mid-April in the refined setting of the Hôtel Hermitage Created in 2019 in Paris, the establishment will serve tasty, refined cuisine, in a modern and relaxed setting imagined by the interior designer Chahan Minassian, and on a lush terrace.

In addition to the traditional tables, which will face the sea, guests will also be able to feast around a gourmet counter, looking into the open kitchen.

Yannick Alléno – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Dishes will feature local products cooked with imagination: San Remo shrimp in a beautiful “cocktail” setting, poached ‘oeuf surprise’ with Prunier caviar, smoked cold cream and golden croutons, morels stewed on a duck foie gras royale, Monte-Carlo-style mixed salad with vegetables from the vegetable garden seasoned with a pistachio sauce or vegetable ravioli with spring broth drizzled with olive oil.

And for dessert, so long sugar! The chef has replaced it with birch water, for light and tasty recipes, such as ice cream that is fork-textured and whipped at the table, meringue soufflé with vanilla ‘caviar’ or iced crispy feuillantine with wild strawberries.

“I am very pleased to be opening Pavyllon at the Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel. There is a real place in the Principality for this Azur-tinged cuisine tin a chic and relaxed atmosphere and I would like the Monegasques to make this restaurant their own,” declared Yannick Alléno, who moved to Monaco a year ago,