The famous restaurant is back ‘in service’ this Thursday 3 March, after its annual winter closure.

Great news for gourmets! Clients at the Nobu Fairmont Monte-Carlo restaurant can once again savour its famous Japanese menu with Peruvian touches, created by Chef Jerome Lorvellec.

Asia and South America meet in a cozy, warm atmosphere, where tataki of tuna, black cod miso and royal crab gratin with jalapeño sauce rub shoulders on the menu. A wide range of sushi, maki, nigiris and sashimi is also available, all with panoramic views from the terrace overlooking the Mediterranean. In addition to the dining area, the establishment includes a lounge bar, two private lounge areas and a sushi bar.

Practical information:

Open from Thursday to Monday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.