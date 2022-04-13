Mustapha Hamdi, founder of the start-up, presents InnoDeep, one of the three companies in the medical field that have just joined MonacoTech.

In the first of a series of articles on start-ups who have recently joined MonacoTech’s MedTech section, we focus on InnoDeep. The company, created by Mustapha Hamdi, enables a more accurate diagnosis of cancers thanks to three-dimensional reconstruction. InnoDeep’s founder tells us more about a company that is revolutionising the medical world.

Tell us about InnoDeep

The idea of setting up a remote diagnostic platform dates back to the first wave of Covid-19. At the time, several thousand CT Scan images had to be processed per day and per region. We came up with the idea of creating a cloud-based platform where the medical profession could read and analyse images using artificial intelligence, and detect possible lung lesions.

Currently, we are interested in assisting cancer diagnosis through an immersive 3D reconstruction that makes it possible to have a close-up view of the tumour and to monitor its development. We are also committed to addressing the shortage of radiologists, particularly in Africa, to help women affected by breast cancer.

InnoDeep is an augmented intelligence platform that is able to assist physicians to devote much more time to their patients and to research.

Why did you want to join MonacoTech?

To bring an innovative project to fruition, people need an incubator with a solid mentoring programme, administrative support with smooth and rapid interaction, and access to local investors to raise funds. These three essential tools are provided by MonacoTech.

Mustapha Hamdi, founder of InnoDeep – All rights reserved

What have been, or are, the biggest challenges?

The biggest challenge at the beginning was to have a sufficiently comprehensive database for an effective artificial intelligence platform. Currently, we are trying to establish partnerships with hospital centres and experts working in particular on breast cancer.