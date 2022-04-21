Time to fish out your swimsuits! The Stade Nautique Rainier III will be reopening from Monday, May 2, 2022. The leisure pool is back, but also activities such as aquabike, aquagym or swimming.

A few new features are being introduced.

The Stade Nautique will have a new ticketing system: a card in the customer’s name gives access to the pool and there is no re-entry once they leave. The card will also provide access to the Piscine Saint-Charles and will centralise bookings for swimming lessons.

Another new feature: the “hourly pass”. The pass will give you access to the complexe for 10 or 30 hours, counted down by a computer system. Single tickets and 10-session cards will still be for sale.

Apart from a designated area, the complex is now non-smoking.

Prices and times for the 2022 season can be found on the Town Hall website.