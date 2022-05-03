For the 30th anniversary of the Star Team For The Children charity, the traditional meeting between the charity’s team and All Stars Formula 1 Drivers was held on Tuesday evening at the Louis II Stadium. Under the watchful eyes of Prince Albert II and Hereditary Prince Jacques, the two teams were even when the final whistle blew (3-3).

The match: 3-3

With many stars there at the kick-off, the 29th edition of the World Stars Football Match delivered all its promises on the pitch. But also in the stands, where many fans gathered to cheer on their idols.

With Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz Jr., Pierre Gasly, Maro Engel and Lucas Di Grassi, many riders took up the challenge against a Star Team For The Children that included Vincent Candela, Greg Campi, Jérémy Ménez and Sonny Anderson.

Full of scoring opportunities, the match was set alight thanks to a masterful free kick from Vincent Candela in the first half, which allowed Star Team For The Children to take the early lead.

In the second half, the rainclouds parted over the Louis II Stadium, but did not dampen Sonny Anderson’s spirits, as he doubled his team’s score. But led by an exceptional Carlos Sainz (see below), All Stars Formula 1 Drivers turned the match around.

At 3-1 down, the drivers’ team equalised thanks to a double from the Scuderia Ferrari driver. Evening the score of the charity match at 3-3.

Man of the match: Carlos Sainz Jr stands out

The Spanish driver was impressive during the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch. Carlos Sainz Jr. was on a roll from the start of the game, with several incisive accelerations, while combining perfectly with his long-time idol and compatriot Fernando Alonso.

In the second half, the Scuderia Ferrari driver was rewarded with a double, allowing All Stars Formula 1 Drivers to save the draw. If Carlos Sainz Jr is as sharp and inspired on Sunday at the Grand Prix, he could well be on course for the win…

Reactions: “Getting together to support a good cause”

Pierre Gasly: “I’m glad there are a lot of drivers. It is always cool to be able to get together to support a good cause, to try to help as much as possible, as much as we can, to bring people in. I hope we raise a lot of money.”

LeBouseuh : “I gave it my all, I’m very happy. One of the goal’s was kind of my fault, but we limited the damages with the draw. We could have won, we dominated the game quite a bit. It’s a hard cardio workout. We’ll do better next time!”