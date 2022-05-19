The 29th edition of the traditional World Stars Football Match, will take place on Tuesday May 23 featuring many sports personalities. This year, the match will pit Star Team for the children against the All Stars Formula 1 Drivers, to mark the Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place from 26 to 29 May.

After a three year gap due to Covid-19, the World Stars Football Match is making a big comeback in the Principality.

The event will celebrate the 30th birthay of the Star Team for the Children non-profit organisation, in the presence of Prince Albert II, honorary president and founder of the charity along with Mauro Serra.

Over three decades, the 285 members of the Team have helped organise and support more than one hundred sporting and charitable events. All with a single goal: to raise funds to help children in need around the world.

Charles Leclerc, Nico Rosberg, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Louis Ducruet will be there

Broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 HD, the match will take place on Tuesday, May 24 (7pm) at the Louis II stadium. Seats will be available at the AS Monaco compound ticket off from Saturday 21 May, from 9am to 6pm.

Seats at the match will cost 15 euros for the grandstand or 12 euros for the ‘Première’ stand. Admission will be free for children under the age of 14 accompanied by an adult.

This year again, many personalities will be on the pitch, including Nico Rosberg, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Charles Leclerc, Ludovic Giuly, Max Verstappen, Louis Ducruet and Francesco Totti.