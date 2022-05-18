As every year, AS Monaco invited all its branches to attend the last home game of the season.

It was an evening to remember. On Saturday, May 14, AS Monaco played at home to Brest at the Stade Louis-II, in the presence of Prince Albert II, the President of the club Dmitry Rybolovlev, as well as representatives of the eighteen branches of club supporters in France and Italy.

They were honoured to receive AS Monaco’s new 2022/2023 shirt, presented to the branches by the President of the club before the match.

Which got the match off to a great start. And it finished brilliantly too. The red and whites won handsomely, by a score of 4 goals to 2, featuring a hat trick by Wissam Ben Yedder. The team captain took advantage of the auspicious moment to announce the birth of his son, Ayden.

Result: an absolutely electric atmosphere in the Stadium! The fans were in good voice, enthusiastically supporting Philippe Clement’s players, who have won the last nine games in a row, completely turning the season around. Now second in the rankings, AS Monaco will have to win its last match, against Lens to keep that spot and qualify directly for the Champions League.

It didn’t take long for reactions to start coming in on social media. The supporters followed the entire evening on their Twitter accounts, firing off “Daghe Munegu” and red and white flags left and right.

😉 Every fan is like a boss tonights #ASMonaco pic.twitter.com/BZkres5PA7 — asmonacoinside (@as_monacoinside) May 14, 2022

Il faut avoir le coeur bien accroché pour encourager nos 🔴⚪. 2 matchs extraordinaires pour 2 victoires ! Merci @AS_Monaco @ASMonaco_Basket de nous faire vivre de si belles émotions. #DagheMunegu #ASMSB29 #CSPASM pic.twitter.com/xMTsMpgSYU — Club des Supporters de Monaco (@CSMonaco) May 15, 2022

The Monaco Supporters Club also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jean-Paul Chaude, its former President and faithful supporter of the red and whites, who passed away a year ago. The fans unfurled a banner in the stand: “Jean-Paul, 1 year already, you will never be forgotten”.

Monaco-Lens, larger than life at the Louis-II stadium

According to AS Monaco, the visitors’ stand for the Monaco supporters will be full on 21 May for the final match of the season against Lens. The 1,000 seats at the Bollaert stadium are said to have sold out in less than two hours.

Fortunately, AS Monaco fans who stay in the Principality will be able to watch the match on a giant screen at the Stade Louis-II. The Pesage stand will be open from 8 pm, one hour before the kick-off, and fans will be able to enjoy a whole range of entertainment: cheerleaders, photo booths, exclusive videos and other surprises! The snack bar will be open to provide refreshments.

Practical details: