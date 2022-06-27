The 2022-2023 season is supported by the Princess of Hanover, and promises an exceptional, tribute-packed programme.

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (OPMC) has just revealed its programme for the 2022-2023 season. After two complicated years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kazuki Yamada, Artistic and Musical Director of the OPMC, announces a “highly diverse new season” for “one of the best orchestras in the world”.

Mozart is making a big comeback. After the success of last year’s mini-festival, the OPMC has decided to expand on it, bringing back “Mozart à Monaco”. Five concerts are devoted to the composer and his great classics.

A wonderful joint venture that is not to be missed involves the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra choir for the performance of Carmina Burana in June 2023 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Speaking of exceptional events, two concert films will also be organised. The first film will be The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and the second will be 2001: A Space Odyssey.

There’s plenty for children to enjoy too. Six concerts are scheduled for them on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons. The OPMC called on prestigious guests such as Julie Depardieu and Macha Makeïeff to narrate, which is sure to delight the young audience. The works will be diverse, including Homer’s Odyssey or the famous Nutcracker.

SEE ALSO: “Newton, Riviera”: a provocative and sensual photo exhibition at Villa Sauber

A tribute-packed season

Next year, the OPMC will hold two evenings dedicated to great names of Monaco, one in honour of Princess Grace and the other in celebration of Prince Albert I. In the latter case, a concert version will be performed of the last opera commissioned by the Prince: Déjanire, which was created by Saint-Saëns in Monte Carlo in 1911, but fell into obscurity at the outbreak of the First World War.

In 2023, we will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of Serge Rachmaninoff. To mark the occasion, three concerts will be dedicated to him, including one in the courtyard of the Prince’s Palace.

SEE ALSO: Book your tickets for concerts at the Prince’s Palace

Daniel Lozakovich: A young artist in residence

Finally, the OPMC welcomes a young artist-in-residence to show what the new generation is capable of. 21-year-old violinist Daniel Lozakovich will give three concerts, including one at the Prince’s Palace. The artist stated, “It is a great honour for me to be the artist in residence. I’m going to try out a new programme that will give me the opportunity to play chamber music.” He added “this musical adventure will be one of the greatest moments in my career to date.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STTo-zqqZqM&ab_channel=OrchestrePhilharmoniquedeMonte-Carlo

With performances split between the Rainier III Auditorium, the Grimaldi Forum, the Opera House and the Prince’s Palace, the artists and 51 concerts by the OPMC will thrill and enchant the entire audience.

Full programme and bookings: OPMC