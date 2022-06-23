Following in the footsteps of Prince Albert I, the Princely Family travelled to Norway for the inauguration of a new exhibition.

The centenary commemorations of Prince Albert I’s death are taking place throughout Europe. After the inauguration of an exhibition at the Casino de Luchon, the Princely Family went to Oslo to inaugurate the exhibition entitled “Sailing the Sea of Science, Scientist and Explorer. Prince Albert I and the early Norwegian exploration of Svalbard” at the Fram Museum and in the presence of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

With this exhibition, the museum aims to recount the Scholar Prince’s scientific campaigns to Spitzberg, the main island of the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace – Sven Gj Gjeruldsen / The Royal Court of Norway

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace- Sven Gj Gjeruldsen / The Royal Court of Norway

Beforehand, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children were invited to lunch by King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway in their summer residence at the Bygdø Kongsgaard estate.

Today, the journey continues as the Princely Family embark on a cruise aboard the Commander Charcot, retracing the route taken by Prince Albert I a century ago. Prince Albert II will also present a bronze bust of his ancestor to the Norwegian Polar Institute in Longyearbyen.