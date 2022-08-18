In Loire-Atlantique in the north-west of France, a number of partners have offered activities over several weeks to young children and tourists.

The Beach Tour is over. True to its mission to prevent drowning and teach first aid, the Princess Charlene Foundation took part in the Beach Tour 2022. An annual event organised on the beaches of Loire-Atlantique for the past three years, this year the Princess Charlene Foundation came to lend a hand to the project and bring all of its expertise.

The Beach Tour consists of raising awareness of the risks of drowning for summer visitors who are not always aware of the dangers of the ocean. Set up directly on the beaches, the Beach Tour village travels from beach to beach between the end of July and the beginning of August, when the number of tourists is at its highest.

© Beach Tour

The village offers many activities and warns about the importance of knowing how to swim and being comfortable in the water. All of the Beach Tour partners also teach first aid to tourists and provide information on the regulations governing water sports and water activities so that they can be practised safely.

In 2021, the Beach Tour was a real success with an average of 200 visits per day.