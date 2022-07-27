During a very pleasant visit, the Princess gave each pensioner a photo of the Princely Family.

A great deal of interaction, bonding and emotion: on Tuesday, July 26, Princess Charlene went to visit the A Qietüdine retirement home, where she was greeted by a hundred-year-old lady who presented her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers!

The Princess greeted staff and brought several baskets filled with fruit and vegetables from the family property at Roc Agel. The residents were very moved to receive another lovely gift from Prince Albert II”s wife: a photo of the Princely Couple, along with Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.