Last weekend, the new contemporary art festival, “ Les Visiteurs du Soir” (Evening Visitors), provided a free, no-reservation-required parade around various cultural venues in the Principality

Over three days, 23, 24 and 25 September, the public was invited to visit ten or so sites in the Principality free of charge. The “Les Visiteurs du Soir” festival, organised by the BOTOX(S) contemporary art network, included guided tours, openings, performances and meetings with artists throughout the Principality. The detailed programme can be found on the BOTOX(S) website.

Some spots were accessible at night, such as the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco (New National Museum), which is currently hosting “Christian Bérard, Excentrique Bébé”. “The exhibition has been a great success”, Benjamin Laugier told Monaco Info. The head of the NMNM’s public relations department also notes that “a large number of tourists have come to discover this artist, who they were previously unaware of”.

Visitors were also able to discover the “Garden Club #1” exhibition at the Pavillon Bosio, in the presence of the students who designed it, or head for the Hauser & Wirth gallery with the Roni Horn exhibition.

The festival is still running in other towns in the region with the same objective: to promote and share art for all.