From Sunday 25 September to Saturday 8 October, the Garden will once again be open to the public for the European Heritage Days.

Monaco Town Hall will be organising several exhibitions, which will be open to the public as part of the European Heritage Days, taking place in Monaco this weekend.

Among them, “The Exotic Garden, a source of inspiration”. The garden will exceptionally be open to the public from 25 September to 8 October, even though it is currently closed due to building works, and has been since May 2020.

The exhibition, organised in partnership with Monaco’s Médiathèque (Audiovisual Library), will be divided into three parts. Visitors are invited to discover or rediscover the history of the Jardin Exotique under the reign of Albert I, the work of artist Isabelle Mazzucchelli, created using plants from the Garden, and the drawings of botanist Francis Hallé.

Another must-see exhibition: “Garden Club #1 – le chemin des cendres” (the ash path), on 24 and 25 September, by the Ecole Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques – Pavillon Bosio. It will host a new programme of exhibitions curated and designed by students from the institution. The new project will be officially inaugurated on Friday 23 September at 5.30 pm at the Pavillon Bosio, with free access.

The exhibition is also part of a new festival organised by the Alpes & Riviera BOTOX(S) contemporary art network, which will organise an after-dark tour of the Principality, entitled “Les visiteurs du soir” (evening visitors) from 23 to 25 September.

Practical details: