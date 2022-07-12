The Villa Paloma is hosting an exhibition of works by Christian Bérard, an iconic artist from the first half of the 20th century.

In June, Villa Sauber presented “Newton, Riviera”, a photographic exhibition with sensual and provocative images. Now it is Villa Paloma’s turn to unveil its new exhibition “Christian Bérard, Excentrique Bébé”.

This exhibition is in sharp contrast with the sister exhibition at Villa Sauber. Softer and more colourful, it showcases the talents of Christian Bérard. Painter, illustrator, scenographer, fashion designer, decorator and costume designer for theatre and cinema, the artist wore many hats over the course of his life.

SEE ALSO: New Louboutin exhibition at Grimaldi Forum

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

Very popular during his lifetime, Bébé, as he was nicknamed by his friends, rubbed shoulders with the greats of the day: Jean Cocteau, Christian Dior and Coco Chanel for example. The New National Museum of Monaco is giving some visibility back to the artist, who unfortunately fell into obscurity after his heyday between 1920 and 1940.

Part of the Modernist movement, Bébé’s rich and complex works, whether in the form of paintings, clothing or mouldings, convey the extravagance and originality of the period in which he lived, and always with elegance.

The exhibition will run at Villa Paloma until October 16. Admission is free on Sundays and costs €6 during the rest of the week.

More details: NMNM