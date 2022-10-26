La Rocca will offer a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean and Ventimiglia’s new port, Cala del Forte.

Work on the new Ventimiglia continues. After the delivery of the new Cala del Forte harbour over the summer of 2021 and the start of building work on two new restaurants in the city centre, it’s time for the La Rocca restaurant.

Emblematic of the project to revitalise the Italian town of Ventimiglia, in the same vein as the Borgo del Forte, La Rocca’s first stone was laid on the morning of Thursday 20 October. Monegasque resident Robert Thielen, special advisor to the Board of Directors and designer of Ventimiglia’s redevelopment, Giuseppe Noto, CEO of Marina Development Corporation (MDC) and members of the city authorities pitched in.

With a total surface area of 1,450m², the restaurant will have spacious terraces totalling 600m² that will make the most of the superb view over the Mediterranean. Designed with everyone’s comfort in mind, the restaurant will be accessible both by car, thanks to the public car park next door, and on foot. A 200-metre long promenade will link the new Borgo del Forte residential complex to the restaurant. A lift will also give access to the restaurant from the dock.

© Marina di Ventimiglia

“The laying of the foundation stone at the La Rocca construction site is an emblematic moment that marks the concrete beginning of Marina di Ventimiglia’s urban regeneration. Now the project to revitalise the city by regenerating neglected areas […] will start to take shape”, declared Giuseppe Noto, CEO of MDC, at the inauguration.