The European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) starts this Friday in Monaco, and to mark the event the Environment Department is organising a (clean!) underwear collection.

« Les déchets, c’est démodé ! » (Waste is out of fashion) : this year’s slogan says it all, as does the theme “Circular and Sustainable Textiles”. The aim of the EWWR (19-27 November) is to raise public awareness of the environmental impact of the textile industry, to fight against what is known as “fast fashion”.

The Environment Department has installed a container in the Fontvieille shopping centre. People can drop off any clean underwear (panties, socks, boxers, bras, etc.) they no longer want so that it can be reused, repurposed or recycled, depending on its condition.

Where can I donate?

Head over to the entrance to the shopping centre until Friday 25 November, or on the Promenade Honoré II (opposite the Maison des Associations – Casa d’i Soci), on 26 November, which is Sustainable Textile Day.

For more details: environnement@gouv.mc / +377 98 98 83 41