Don’t know what to do with some of your ‘stuff’? Want to get rid of some bulky items? That’s what the “Monacollecte” is for!

Have a good clear out

This is a brand new collection organised by the Prince’s Government and specialised in sorting and recycling waste. It’s a perfect opportunity to get rid of things you no longer want. For this first edition, participants will be able to drop off waste that cannot be thrown into recycling containers, as well as objects they no longer use.

The collection is part of the search for concrete solutions to fight against ocean pollution that is due to the millions of tonnes of plastic waste that are dumped there each year.

Who to give it to?

If selling on Vinted isn’t working out for you, this is another option! Make a small gesture for those who might be in need.

At the event, several charities, such as the SPA, the Red Cross, or the Mission Enfance, will be responsible for recovering everything that can be reused (clothing, toys, books, computer equipment, small household appliances, etc.).

Activities, stands…

During the new charity event, free activities will be available to passers-by and residents who wish to take part in the collection. It is also a perfect event to encourage our youngest citizens to contribute to the environment.

Exhibitions, children’s drawings, registration and information stands about “Monacollecte”, recycling and waste processing will also be on the menu.

From Friday 25 to Saturday 26 February, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., head over to the esplanade at Port Hercule – Quai Albert 1er (free entry).