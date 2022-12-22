Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
In brief

Friendly: AS Monaco records convincing victory against Leeds United

By Edward Stratmann
Published on 22 December 2022
AS-Monaco
AS Monaco
By Edward Stratmann
- 22 December 2022

AS Monaco won 4-2  against Leeds United on Wednesday evening in England in their last friendly match before the resumption of Ligue 1.

After two draws against Sevilla and  Fiorentina, then a narrow victory against Empoli, Les Monegasques enjoyed a real attacking festival to overcome Leeds.

Goals from Aleksandr Golovin, Breel Embolo (two) and Gelson Martins ultimately propelled Philippe Clement's men to victory, in a match where Monaco went behind early.

Breel Embolo at the double

Author of the equaliser (1-1, 25 '), Embolo revived his team perfectly, before Gelson Martins (1-2, 47') and Ismail Jakobs (1-3, 52 ') accentuated the gap.

The Swiss international then scored his second (1-4, 55'), validating the success of the Monegasques, who also conceded a goal at the end of the game from a penalty (2-4, 90+3').

A clinical and impressive victory, this allows Monaco to fill up with confidence before the resumption of the season that is set to begin Wednesday December 28 (5 p.m.) on the lawn of AJ Auxerre.

The composition: Nubel – Aguilar (Vanderson, 60th), Maripan (c), Sarr, Jakobs (C.Henrique, 81st) – Matazo (Lemarechal, 61st), Camara (Magassa, 81st) – Gelson Martins (Diatta, 60th), Ben Seghir (Volland, 71st), Golovin (Minamino, 61st) – Embolo (Ben Yedder, 71st)

This article was translated from our French edition.