Friendly: AS Monaco records convincing victory against Leeds United

AS Monaco won 4-2 against Leeds United on Wednesday evening in England in their last friendly match before the resumption of Ligue 1.

After two draws against Sevilla and Fiorentina, then a narrow victory against Empoli, Les Monegasques enjoyed a real attacking festival to overcome Leeds.

Goals from Aleksandr Golovin, Breel Embolo (two) and Gelson Martins ultimately propelled Philippe Clement's men to victory, in a match where Monaco went behind early.

Breel Embolo at the double

Author of the equaliser (1-1, 25 '), Embolo revived his team perfectly, before Gelson Martins (1-2, 47') and Ismail Jakobs (1-3, 52 ') accentuated the gap.

The Swiss international then scored his second (1-4, 55'), validating the success of the Monegasques, who also conceded a goal at the end of the game from a penalty (2-4, 90+3').

A clinical and impressive victory, this allows Monaco to fill up with confidence before the resumption of the season that is set to begin Wednesday December 28 (5 p.m.) on the lawn of AJ Auxerre.

The composition: Nubel – Aguilar (Vanderson, 60th), Maripan (c), Sarr, Jakobs (C.Henrique, 81st) – Matazo (Lemarechal, 61st), Camara (Magassa, 81st) – Gelson Martins (Diatta, 60th), Ben Seghir (Volland, 71st), Golovin (Minamino, 61st) – Embolo (Ben Yedder, 71st)

