Outward Bound: Prince Albert II presents diplomas

In his capacity as patron of the Outward Bound charity, the Sovereign visited the Yacht Club to congratulate the students who went to the UK this summer.

Back to normal. While student exchanges stopped from 2019 because of the Covid pandemic, the charity was able to send Monegasque students to the UK this year.

The exchange programme participants flew to England and Wales to attend summer courses and improve their English. Aged between 10 and 17, the students experienced life abroad for the first time. An important experience for them, and above all a formative one.

On Monday 5th December, the young Monegasques and their families were invited to the Yacht Club for the diploma ceremony. Prince Albert II, who is also the charity's patron, personally presented them with their diploma and the Sovereign took the opportunity to salute their bravery and independence.

"After two difficult years with students unable to travel to the UK because of Covid, this event was a celebration of Outward Bound and the positive impact its courses can have on young people's lives. I would like to thank all our supporters (...) as well as our patron Prince Albert of Monaco who once again took the time to meet the students and present them with their certificates," said Sarah O'Connor, President of Outward Bound.

Applications for 2023 are already open: Outward Bound