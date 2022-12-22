Monaco's Best
In brief

Prince Albert II Health Centre inaugurated in Asia

By Paul Charoy
Published on 22 December 2022
Centre soins prince albert ii asie timor leste
The President of Timor Leste, Jośe Ramos Horta, inaugurated the centre - © UNFPA Timor Leste
The centre specialises in birth-related healthcare.

The President of Timor Leste, Jośe Ramos Horta, inaugurated the newly renovated centre Prince Albert II de soins obstétriques d'urgence et de soins aux nouveau-nés (BEmONC - Prince Albert II Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Health Centre) in Same, Manufahi Municipality. The centre will cater for more than 6,000 mothers in need of maternal and reproductive health care.

The BEmONC centre, funded by Prince Albert II, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Australian government, will also be supported by health care providers and equipped with new medical equipment. The healthcare providers are to identify mothers at risk before, during and after delivery.

"The world does not exist without mothers. Investing in health facilities is very important to save the lives of mothers and babies in Timor Leste," said President Jośe Ramos Horta at the inauguration. Timor Leste has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Southeast Asia, at 195 per 100,000 live births, and an infant mortality rate of 30 per 1,000 live births.