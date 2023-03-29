Monaco is gearing up for Grand Prix

The final preparations for the Monaco E-Prix (6 May) and the Monaco F1 Grand Prix (25-28 May) are under way in the Principality.

With the Monaco E-Prix and the F1 Grand Prix just a few weeks away, “work is progressing” and the “stands are going up everywhere,” Eric Barrabino, Deputy General Commissioner of the Automobile Club de Monaco, told Monaco Info. “Race management is almost complete. We started on 6 March and we are on schedule.”

With around fifty people involved every day and almost 11,000 tonnes of stands to be built, the work required to host the two races in Monaco is colossal. But like every year, everything will be ready over a week before the first race.

50% resurfaced this year

“This year, we will be resurfacing 50% of the course, as opposed to the usual 30%, because quite a bit of work has gone on in the Grand Prix tunnel,” says Eric Barrabino. “The whole section between the swimming pool and the Rascasse will also be redesigned. New screens will be installed on avenue Ostende and we are replacing all the screens on the circuit with high-resolution screens.”

As for ticketing, the Deputy General Commissioner of the Automobile Club de Monaco confirmed that tickets for the Monaco E-Prix are still available. A handful remain for the Monaco Grand Prix too, but only for the practices. Tickets for the Sunday race are already sold out.