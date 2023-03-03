F1 Calendar 2023 : The season’s 5 must-see Grand Prix

2023 = 23 races in store for this season! Monaco Tribune has selected five that you must not miss. Save the date(s)!

1. Monaco Grand Prix (28 May)

How can we not mention the Monaco event? While some critics like to stress the lack of spectacle and excitement on the track, the Monaco Grand Prix remains the flagship event of the Formula One season.

With its incredible atmosphere, its unique urban circuit and its breathtaking scenery, the “most beautiful circuit in the world” always makes an impression and remains one of the most eagerly awaited Grand Prix races every year.

© ACM

With overtaking still a rare event during the actual race, the Monaco Grand Prix is all about the qualifying session. Here, more than on any other circuit, the race for pole position is paramount.

Last time around, the 79th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix was plagued by rain , which made for an eventful race, with Sergio Perez (Red Bull) taking the final victory.

2. British Grand Prix (9 July)

The way the 2022 edition played out made it one of the most spectacular Grand Prix of last season.

With all sorts of on-track battles between the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz’s first F1 win, the 2022 British Grand Prix once again lived up to its fine reputation.

All rights reserved

Every year there is a fabulous atmosphere, with an incredible buzz around the three British drivers (Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell). The Silverstone Grand Prix is a classic Formula 1 event, and very popular with the drivers.

“It’s my second favourite circuit after Monaco,” said Théo Pourchaire, the driver from Grasse in Auto Hebdo magazine. “The circuit is flat, but the pace is fantastic. It is made for single-seaters. The sensation of speed is constant.”

3. Spa-Francorchamps (30 July)

With it’s Eau Rouge Raidillon bend, its 7 km hilly course, its forest as far as the eye can see… the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one of the most emblematic and spectacular tracks in the world.

Rain featured heavily in the last two editions of the Belgian race, but each year it promises a great show on the track with many spots for overtaking.

All rights reserved

Stopped in 2021 because of the heavy rain and almost taken off the world championship calendar, like the French Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps is definitely going ahead this year and it would be a shame to miss it.

Especially for fans of on-track battles and overtaking, who are never disappointed in Belgium.

4. Las Vegas Grand Prix (18 November)

It is the attraction of the 2023 season. For the third time in its history, after 1981 and 1982, the world’s gambling capital will be ‘revving up’ to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

A circuit of just over 6 km has been designed through the streets of Nevada’s largest city, with a 50-lap Grand Prix among the lavish complexes of hotels, restaurants, casinos and entertainment venues.

All rights reserved

With fewer bends than some other tracks, the long straights promise record-breaking speeds and may make the Las Vegas GP one of the fastest of the year, along with Monza (Italy).

The third US event of the season, the 2023 Grand Prix “rookie” event will be run entirely at night, on the Saturday.

5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (26 November)

Remember December 2021? After an incredible race straight out of a Hollywood script, Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton to win his first ever world championship title. It was unprecedented.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last race of the season for several years now, did not provide the same suspense last year, as Max Verstappen was assured of the world champion title well before the final race.

All rights reserved

But in a 2023 season that promises to be intense, with Red Bull still expected to be at the top, Ferrari looking for revenge and Mercedes expected to be back in the running for victory, the urban track at Yas Marina could see another exciting climax to the season.

The complete season calendar is as follows:

Sunday 5 March 2023, 4 pm : Bahrain GP, at Sakhir

Sunday 19 March 2023, 6 pm : Saudi Arabian GP, at Jeddah

Sunday 2 April 2023, 7 am : Australian GP , at Melbourne

Sunday 30 April 2023, 2 pm : Azerbaidjan GP, at Baku

Sunday 7 May 2023, 9:30 pm : Miami GP

Sunday 21 May 2023, 3 pm : Emilie-Romagna GP, at Imola

Sunday 28 May 2023, 3 pm : Monaco GP

Sunday 4 June 2023, 3 pm : Spanish GP, Barcelona

Sunday 18 June 2023, 8 pm : Canadian GP, Montreal

Sunday 2 July 2023, 3 pm: Austrian GP, at Spielberg

Sunday 9 July 2023, 4 pm : British GP, at Silverstone

Sunday 23 July 2023, 3 pm : Hungarian GP, at Budapest

Sunday 30 July 2023, 3 pm : Belgian GP, at Spa-Francorchamps

Sunday 27 August 2023, at 3 pm : Netherlands GP, at Zandvoort

Sunday 3 September 2023, 3 pm : Italian GP, Monza

Sunday 17 September 2023, at 2 pm : Singapore GP, at Marina Bay

Sunday 23 September 2023, 7 am : Japanese GP, at Suzuka

Dimanche 8 October 2023, 3 pm : Qatar GP, at Losail

Sunday 22 October 2023, 9 pm : US GP, at Austin

Sunday 29 October 2023, 8 pm : Mexico GP, Mexico City

Sunday 5 November 2023, 7 pm : Brazilian GP, Interlagos

Saturday 18 November 2023, 7 am : Las Vegas GP

Sunday 26 November 2023, 2 pm : Abu Dhabi GP, at Yas Marina

*Central European Time