Charles Leclerc: “please respect my privacy”

The Monegasque driver indicated in an Instagram story published in French, English and Italian that his home address had been made public on social networks.

This is difficult for Charles Leclerc, who has had many fans ringing his doorbell over the past few months to ask for photos and autographs.

A boundary that should not be crossed

“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house,” said the Scuderia Ferrari driver.

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari SF-23 revealed

“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed. Happy Easter, everyone.”