Kristel Malgherini becomes Advisor in the Prince’s Cabinet

There has been a new Prince’s Cabinet reshuffle. Following Isabelle Costa’s recent appointment as High Commissioner for European Affairs, the name of her successor has been announced. Kristel Malgherini has just taken up her position as Advisor in the Prince’s Cabinet, headed by Laurent Anselmi.

Kristel Malgherini holds a Diplôme d’Etudes Approfondies (advanced studies diploma) from the Faculty of Law in Nice and has had a successful career in the Principality. She worked for the National Council before joining the Directorate of Health and Social Action as an Administrator.

She then joined the Department of Social Affairs and Health at the Ministry of State in 2014, where she successively held the positions of Head of Division, Special Advisor, Technical Advisor and then Secretary General.

As Advisor to the Prince’s Cabinet, Kristel Malgherini will deal in particular with social and health affairs, the European Union and judicial affairs.