The Rock to host a market on Fridays

The idea of a small market in Monaco-Ville had been discussed and envisaged for several months. It is now a reality and will set out its wares near the cathedral every week.

Every Friday, from 8 am to 1 pm, the inhabitants of Monaco-Ville will now be able to take advantage of a small neighbourhood market. This project was instigated by Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor, responsible for the communal domain – trade, indoor and outdoor markets, as Monaco Town Council pursues its efforts to revitalise the Principality’s districts, ” in line with its desire to offer more services to the Monegasque population and to diversify the types of places where people can meet up and spend time, as well as the retail offering.”

Why not check it out on Allée Saint Jean-Paul II, near the Cathedral this Friday? For the time being, the market will feature the fruit and vegetables of a market gardener. The Monaco Town Hall hopes “that other traders will soon join this excellent initiative.”