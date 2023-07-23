Friendly: AS Monaco records strong victory vs. Leeds United

AS Monaco made it two from two in their English adventure by defeating Leeds United 0-2 in a friendly at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Match

Following ASM’s recent win over Real Betis, Adi Hutter opted to make quite a few alterations for this one, as the likes of Axel Disasi, Myron Boadu, Eliot Matazo, Maghnes Akliouche and Philipp Kohn, who was making his first start, were all picked from the off.

It wasn’t long before new signing Kohn was called into action, as the Swiss international produced two sharp stops in the early running to deny Daniel Farke’s men.

In what was an exciting opening that saw both sides enjoy some decent looks, the score remained 0-0 at the break, however.

As has been the case throughout pre-season, ASM’s Austrian manager switched things up for the second stanza to share around the game time. The subsequent 11 minutes saw Edan Diop, Guillermo Maripan and Krepin Diatta unleash noteworthy attempts while Daniel James came close for Leeds.

Les Monegasques then propelled themselves into the lead when Wissam Ben Yedder coolly converted a penalty that Diop won to tilt the tide in their favour.

Despite the Whites’ best efforts to get back into the match, it was Monaco who struck again to double their advantage through Kevin Volland, fresh off his brace vs. Betis, in the 78th minute.

Holding on to win vs. a talented Leeds outfit, this was an ideal way to cap off their English training camp.

Genoa on the horizon

With the matches coming thick and fast, next up for ASM is another quality test against newly promoted Genoa, where they’ll hope to continue their positive momentum against the Serie A side as the season draws ever closer.