How does Airbnb operate in Monaco ?

Take care when you are looking for somewhere to stay, many of the listings are not in Monaco itself, but in neighbouring towns such as Beausoleil or Cap-d'Ail - © Airbnb screen capture

Some people may be unaware that the accommodation marketplace is available in the Principality.

While there are many differences between Monaco and other countries, contrary to popular belief the Airbnb platform does operate in the Principality. However, there are few hosts, and Monaco is one of the destinations with the fewest properties on the platform.

According to a study published in 2019*, Monaco ranks 195th out of a total of 206 cities, with 177 properties on the platform. And a number of these are actually located in neighbouring towns.

Increasingly popular hotels

The small number may be explained by the fact that Monaco has 12 hotels offering top-quality service. L’Hermitage, Métropole, Fairmont or Monte-Carlo Bay… Going to Monaco is about having a unique experience, even if it means spending a little more.

As such, short-term rentals do not pose a threat to the hotel sector, as the government explains: “In the Principality, the hotel and real estate sectors have not, to date, been affected by the growth in short-term rental platforms. The number of apartments that are advertised and located in Monaco is still low, and the rates, given the services on offer, are not in competition with our hotels.”

State-owned housing

While owners of private sector homes have every right to advertise their property on Airbnb or other similar platforms, subleasing state-owned housing is forbidden. At the end of 2019, Monaco boasted over 3,600 such properties. The Government confirmed in July 2023: “As for state-owned housing, it should be remembered that subletting is strictly prohibited for both tenants with a lease and tenants with a ‘habitation-capitalisation’ contract. Any failure to comply may result in the property being taken back.”

As there have been no complaints, “Monaco has so far not put legislation or regulations in place to govern the occasional rental of apartments”. On the other hand, the Government remains “vigilant concerning the growth of this practice and reserves the right to legislate, after consultation with relevant professionals and interested parties”, especially in the event that Airbnb were to become a serious competitor for the Principality’s hotels, cause problems in the real estate market, lead to significant disturbances, or compromise residents’ safety and tranquillity.

*Available on the inkifi website