11 Monegasque words to celebrate back to school

By Paul Charoy
Published on 25 September 2023
1 minute read
rentree-des-classes-monaco
Over 5,600 pupils started the school year in Monaco. © Communication department / Stéphane Danna
How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

A few days ago, like Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, more than 5,600 schoolchildren began their new school year in the Principality. From primary school to high school, they all have the same school calendar and are all mentioned in the words chosen by Claude Passet, President of the Académie des Langues Dialectales.

Summer is over, and so are the holidays. Now it’s time to go back to primary, middle or high school. Have a great school year!” writes the man who knows all about Monaco’s heritage.

Academy of Dialectal Languages: studying and preserving the Monegasque language

  • School: schoera (pronounced « skeura ») 
  • Middle school: culege 
  • High school: liçè, liçeu 
  • Teacher: maistru, prufessù 
  • Pupil: alievu 
  • Book: libru 
  • Notebook/jotter: qinternu 
  • Pencil: creiyun, creyun 
  • Pen, ink pen: ciümin  
  • Satchel: cartela 
  • (School)chum: cumpagnu 

The ü (umlaut) is pronounced u. And the u without an umlaut is pronounced ou.