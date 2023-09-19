‘Back to school’ for CREM at Jimmy’z, Prince Albert II in attendance

In a cheerful, relaxed atmosphere.

The members of the Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM) were treated to an exceptional evening, the Club’s hallmark. The event was held at Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo to mark the start of the new academic year on Monday 11 September. Prince Albert II honoured the Club with his presence, along with prominent Monegasque figures such as Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, Stéphane Valeri, Chairman of the SBM, and Dr Philippe Brunner, representing the President of the National Council.

After a presentation of new members by the club’s President Louisette Azzoaglio Levy-Soussan and Director Alexandre Boin, the evening continued with a musical atmosphere, along with a cocktail reception served by the establishment, dancers and magic tricks.

The CREM aims to involve all residents and companies established in Monaco in Monegasque life – © Camille Dufosse and Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

CREM celebrates 13th anniversary at AS Monaco Performance Centre

The cocktail party to mark the start of the season “will be followed by many other events,” announced the CREM, which for several years has played an important role in Monaco’s social and cultural life, strengthening links within the international community.