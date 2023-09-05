Monaco tunnel closed overnight this week

At night, you will no longer be able to reach or leave the Principality via the A500. © Vinci Autoroutes

Roadworks will be carried out until Friday.

Due to maintenance work, the A500 motorway will be closed in both directions, as well as the Laghet N°57 interchange near La Turbie, from 9pm to 5am until Friday 8 September. This means Monaco tunnel will also be closed, as will the Monaco N°56 exit ramp on the A8 motorway towards Italy.

In terms of diversions in the Monaco to Nice direction :

Vehicles will be able to join the A8 motorway via the access ramp at the La Turbie interchange (no. 57).

Vehicles over 19t will be able to take the RD6009, then the Paillon dual carriageway and get back on to the A8 motorway via the access ramp at the Nice Est/Nice Centre interchange (no. 55).

In the Nice to Monaco direction: