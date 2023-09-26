Monaco’s top tourists this summer

The Italians came in 4th, but who were the top 3?

With autumn just around the corner, it’s time for the Tourism and Convention Authority and its Director Guy Antognelli to take stock. And the good news is that it has been a satisfactory season in 2023, with a 75% occupancy rate in July and 72% in August. These are positive results, however they are still down on 2019.

“Monaco attracts a very select clientele,” said Guy Antognelli, before stressing the notion of excellence: “Monaco is a place unlike any other. Unique because of its size, its history, the consistency of its offering and the excellence that is to be found everywhere: in shops, restaurants, and hotels. The idea is for everyone to be able to enjoy quality and excellence, regardless of the product range. This is what all the private stakeholders are trying to achieve in the Principality.”

As to where visitors come from, “the top 3 this summer, and indeed since the start of the year, is France, the United States and Great Britain. Italy comes 4th. What we are seeing overall compared to 2019 is a rise in non-European clients, including a sharp rise from the Middle East,” he continued, adding that the Asian market is only just starting to pick up again.

“Like Nowhere Else”: promoting Monaco in the USA

The Aussies are coming

You are likely to come across many Australians in the coming years. They head to Monaco “in large numbers, an increase on 2019,” says the Director of Tourism and Conventions. “These are high-potential markets for the Principality. We will see a lot more of them here in 2024.”

In the meantime, it’s time for the major business tourism events: Monaco Yacht Show, Assises de la Sécurité, Luxe Pack, Sportel, etc. “All these major events are sold out, and some will attract more participants than in previous years. Applications for 2024, 2025 and 2026 are already pouring in. This proves that the Principality remains an attractive destination for business conferences and seminars,” said Guy Antognelli in conclusion.