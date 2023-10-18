Become millionth visitor to “Polar Mission” exhibition, with gifts galore

Good to know: the Museum has a special £59 deal for a family of up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 children aged 4 to 17) during the mid-term break - © Musée Océanographique de Monaco

The lucky visitor is bound to ‘fall’ during the autumn holidays, so be prepared!

The school holidays are coming up soon, and what better way to spend that free time than with the whole family? Why not come (or come back) to visit Monaco’s famous Oceanographic Museum? Plus at some point between Saturday 21 October and Sunday 5 November, the museum will welcome its one millionth visitor since the “Mission Polaire” exhibition opened on 4 June 2022, “that’s a million people who are now aware of the beauty and fragility of the poles,” the museum staff are delighted to report.

Official poster – © Musée Océanographique de Monaco

To celebrate the event in style, the lucky visitor will be treated to a VIP welcome and a guided tour, as well as a range of gifts. The operation also marks the launch of a new commitment scheme that is open to the public until the end of 2024, which encourages them to support the creation of Marine Protected Areas in the Southern Ocean.

Monaco, a major player in preserving the poles

A programme of special activities during the holidays: