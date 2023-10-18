Become millionth visitor to “Polar Mission” exhibition, with gifts galore
The lucky visitor is bound to ‘fall’ during the autumn holidays, so be prepared!
The school holidays are coming up soon, and what better way to spend that free time than with the whole family? Why not come (or come back) to visit Monaco’s famous Oceanographic Museum? Plus at some point between Saturday 21 October and Sunday 5 November, the museum will welcome its one millionth visitor since the “Mission Polaire” exhibition opened on 4 June 2022, “that’s a million people who are now aware of the beauty and fragility of the poles,” the museum staff are delighted to report.
To celebrate the event in style, the lucky visitor will be treated to a VIP welcome and a guided tour, as well as a range of gifts. The operation also marks the launch of a new commitment scheme that is open to the public until the end of 2024, which encourages them to support the creation of Marine Protected Areas in the Southern Ocean.
A programme of special activities during the holidays:
- Head off to the North and South Poles on a mission to the heart of the polar worlds (a family booklet will help you go round the “MISSION POLAIRE” exhibition). 10 pages of games where you get to be a young reporter and become an ambassador for the poles
- The journey continues with the photo exhibition “Pôles, des mondes fragiles” (Poles, fragile worlds) by Greg Lecoeur at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco
- A magical encounter with coastal animals
- 360° immersion with virtual reality headsets
- Riddles to solve in an escape game on the theme of oceanography
- Club Oceano: Sign up now for the introductory course during the school holidays (6-8 and 9-12 year-olds). There is a range of games and activities all to do with the oceans and the animals that live there.