The “Grand Bal des Princes et des Princesses” to be held on 4 November at Hôtel de Paris

Part of the proceeds from this magical gala will go to the Princess Grace Foundation.

This international Grand Bal is held in iconic venues around the world such as Venice and Dubai, but it is all the more magical when it is in Monaco. Naturally glamorous, the Principality is the ideal setting for this event from another era. “The fascinating and exciting fairy tales you knew as a child will no longer be a fantasy,” promises artistic director Delia Grace Noble, opera singer and UNICEF ambassador.

And to slip into the shoes of a prince or princess, participants are invited to don THE outfit they would never wear anywhere else: tie and tails for the gents, ball gowns and tiaras for the ladies. The event is also an opportunity to meet royalty, stars and celebrities.

Show and a refined dinner

Like last year, the evening will begin with a flag ceremony on the Place du Casino. This will be followed by a red carpet reception in front of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and a welcome cocktail. Then comes the Orchestra’s opening ball and the sumptuous dinner created by Philippe Joannes, MOF and Director of Culinary Events. Guests will be treated to live entertainment during the meal and can then take to the dance floor from midnight onwards.

On the musical side, the Franco-Italian singer Riccardo Cocciante will be present. He is also the composer of the Notre-Dame de Paris musical. The event has been under the patronage of Prince Albert II since its first edition.

More details…

Venue: Salle Empire, Hôtel de Paris, Place du Casino

Date: 4 November 2023

Information and reservation : contact Noble Monte-Carlo on +33 6 07 93 45 75