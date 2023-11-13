Prince Albert II visits the Paris Mint workshop

The workshop in Pessac celebrated its fiftieth anniversary this year. The Sovereign visited on November 9th.

This is where the Principality’s coins, both normal and collector, are minted. Prince Albert II is the first head of state to visit the workshop, which produces currency for several countries.

The Sovereign is the first head of state to visit the Monnaie de Paris workshop. © Sylvain Dubois / Monnaie de Paris

For the Principality, this dates back to 1878 and the reign of Charles III, although the Principality’s currency had taken on the same dimension, composition and weight as French currency several decades previously. That was in the 17th century, pursuant to the Treaty of Péronne concluded between King Louis XIII and Prince Honoré II.

Accompanied by Joaquim Jiminez, the head engraver, Prince Albert II was able to learn about the Monegasque coin manufacturing process, with explanations and demonstrations at all the workstations.

The Prince struck the first of a brand-new collection of coins. © Sylvain Dubois / Monnaie de Paris

The Sovereign himself minted the first of Monaco’s commemorative €2 coins for the year 2024. This “proof” coin will commemorate the fifth centenary of the alliance between the Grimaldis and Charles V, which marked the recognition of Monaco’s sovereignty by the Germanic emperor.

