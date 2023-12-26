Monaco's Best
In brief

Drinking and driving: “There were too many deaths in Monaco this year”

Published on 26 December 2023
balthazar-seydoux-monaco
An emotional Balthazar Seydoux called on the institutions to run a "hard-hitting campaign" against drink-driving - © National Council
Balthazar Seydoux has launched an appeal following last Sunday’s tragedy which claimed the lives of two students at the International University of Monaco.

The emotion was palpable in the Hemicycle. On Thursday December 21, National Councillor Balthazar Seydoux took the floor, initially to explain his vote in favour of the 2024 preliminary budget. But the second part of his statement broached a completely different subject.

“Tonight, I have a request to make: I’d like the Government, the National Council and Monaco to quickly launch a hard-hitting campaign on drink-driving. I’d like young and old alike to stop drinking and driving, and I’d really like Monaco to take up this issue, because there have been too many deaths this year,” he appealed, with great emotion in his voice.

Balthazar Seydoux had this to say following the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two girls in their twenties last Sunday. The investigation revealed that the driver, a 22-year-old Finnish student, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

“I must confess that I’m going to agree with you, along with, I think, all the elected representatives present in this Hemicycle this evening. It is with great sorrow that we have learned of this tragedy, and I myself am touched as I say these few words. I can see that you are touched too,” replied the President of the National Council, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, also deeply moved.

As previously reported, the driver and four female passengers were in the vehicle on December 17. The young survivors were quickly attended to by the emergency services, and two of them, whose condition was considered life-threatening, were immediately transported to the Pasteur hospital.